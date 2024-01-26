Atmos donates $2 million to keep customers warm Published 9:08 am Friday, January 26, 2024

NEWS RELEASE

Atmos Energy is donating $2 million to energy assistance agencies across the eight states it serves to help customers stay warm and safe this winter. The company will distribute these funds in partnership with various assistance agencies and nonprofit organizations, providing relief for Atmos Energy customers who need help paying their natural gas bills, past-due debt, deposits, and service charges.

“The goal of these dollars is to support our neighbors in need,” said Mark Martin, Atmos Energy Vice President of public affairs. “We realize it takes significant resources to support the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans, and families experiencing financial hardship with the funds they need to enjoy reliable and affordable natural gas throughout the year. Partnering with a variety of energy assistance programs allows us the opportunity to provide our communities immediate and easy access to funding.”

If you are unable to pay a past due balance, Atmos Energy is here to help you find solutions to pay your natural gas bill. Even if you have not qualified in the past, financial assistance from federal, state, and local programs is available. Atmos Energy and its customers provide funds through the Sharing the Warmth program to our partner energy assistance agencies. In the past year, more than $4.1 million was donated to help support customers in need. The federal LIHEAP program (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) releases funds every winter to all states and territories to pay utility bills. Atmos Energy also participates in the National Energy & Utility Affordability Coalition (NEUAC) which is dedicated to heightening the awareness of the energy needs of income-constrained energy consumers.

Customers may locate an energy assistance agency by visiting atmosenergy.com/assistance/ or calling 211. Atmos Energy encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888-286-6700 or visit the account center at Atmos Energy Account Center.