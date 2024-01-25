Pineville squads sweep doubleheader from Barbourville Published 11:50 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Shane Shackleford

Contributing Writer

In high school athletics, when two old rivals get together to play, it is expected that the game will become akin to a heavyweight fight.

As has been the case on many nights in the Gem City, the Barbourville Tigers and Pineville Mountain Lions hooked up for a prize fight clash.

The Lions broke open a tight game in the second half, outscoring Barbourville 38-28 to claim their first district win of the season with a 71-56 victory Tuesday night in the Lions Den.

Pineville (11-5) placed three players in double figures on the night, led by junior guard Sawyer Thompson’s 24 points. Senior forward Logunn Littles had a big game for PHS, scoring 16. Junior guard Ashton Moser added 14 points in the victory.

Barbourville (5-13) was led by guard Trevor Triplett’s 18 points. Forward Jasper Hubbs added 11.

The game was a back-and-forth affair for the entire first half with the Lions outscoring Barbourville 17-13 in the first quarter and 16-14 in the second stanza to take a narrow 33-27 advantage into the halftime break. The Lions stretched their lead to 54-44 after three quarters and outscored the Tigers 17-12 in the fourth quarter to win by 15.

Pineville will return to district action on the road, traveling to Lynn Camp to play a district doubleheader. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Scoring summary

Pineville (71) — Sawyer Thompson 24, Ashton Moser 14, Kaiden Robbins 5, Zander Garrison 2, Wyatt Caldwell 5, Logunn Littles 13, Sam Caldwell 8.

Barbourville (56) — Riley Corey 5, Trevor Triplett 18, Dalton Alsip 5, Jasper Hubbs 11, Eathan Fisher 9, Christian Bargo 8.

Barbourville 13-14-17-12 — 56

Pineville 17-16-21-17 — 71

Lions trip Tigers, 75-53

Any coach will tell you about the importance of winning the first district game to help set the tone for the rest of the district slate and prepare for the postseason district tournament.

The Pineville Lady Lions got the message from coach Elgie Green loud and clear, defeating the Barbourville Lady Tigers 75-53 Tuesday night in the Lions Den.

Senior guard Nadine Johnson led Pineville (13-2), who poured in 33 points to lead the Lady Lions’ attack. Johnson also got help from her high-scoring teammates Ava Arnett and Rachel Howard, who added 18 points each.

After the game, Arnett was recognized for eclipsing the 1,000 plateau in her career. Howard was recognized for grabbing her 500th rebound of her career.

Barbourville (9-8) got a big game from Layla Brock, who ad 22 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Pineville raced out to a 27-12 advantage after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 45-26 at the half. The Lady Lions continued their hot shooting, outscoring BHS 19-12 to move their advantage to 64-32 at the end of the third period. Barbourville outscored Pineville 15-12 in the final stanza with both teams substituting heavily in the quarter.

Pineville will return to action Friday night as part of a district doubleheader at Lynn Camp. Game time is set for 6 pm.

Scoring summary

Pineville (76) — Nadine Johnson 33, Ava Arnett 18, Rachel Howard 18, Mallory Smith 2, Kamryn Biliter 4.

Barbourville (53) — Sarah Smith 13, Lauren Smith 1, Emilee Sizemore 3, Danni Johnson 3, Jacey Boles 2, Marleigh Martin 6, Bailee Branstutter 2, Bre Engle 1, Layla Brock 22.

Barbourville 12-14-12-15 — 53

Pineville 27-18-19-12 — 76