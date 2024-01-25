Fire claims house in Fourmile area Published 11:48 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

STAFF REPORT

A fire in the Fourmile community claimed a home and damaged a main power and phone line in the area causing widespread outages Saturday afternoon.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which was just off Highway 2015 in Fourmile. No one was inside the home when they arrived but the structure was a total loss.

Power was out for an estimated 130 customers for about three hours while phone, cable and internet service was out for some until Sunday.

BCVFD firefighters from the Arjay, Brownies Creek, Clear Creek, Calloway, Colmar, East Pineville and Right Fork companies responded.