Danny “Cotton” Lee Goodman Published 12:47 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Danny “Cotton” Lee Goodman, age 61, of Middlesboro, passed away on January 17, 2024.

Cotton was born on February 20, 1962. He was the hardest worker anyone has ever met, that took any task at hand with the biggest smile possible. He was a giver, never a taker, always looking for an opportunity to help others in need. Cotton had been a professional truck driver, driving for 40 plus years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lula Goodman, brother Randall Goodman, nephew Richie Joe Goodman, and father-in-law Carlie Miracle.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kimberly Goodman, his two daughters Amber and Haley Goodman, his pride and joy his two granddaughters Lakyn Goodman and Willow Wooton, brothers Billy Goodman, Richard Goodman, and Gary Goodman, sister Kay Goodman, special niece Brittany Treece, as well numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family of Cotton Goodman will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. Family and friends are asked to wear blue in honor of Cotton’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Goodman family.