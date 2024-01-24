Elks donate to MPD Cops for Kids Published 10:08 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119 recently donated $500 to the Middlesboro Police Department for their annual “Cops for Kids” event held each year just before Christmas. Each year the police provide clothes and toys to approximately 30 disadvantaged elementary school age children referred by the schools. A Christmas party and dinner is also held for the children and their families. The annual event is made possible by donations from businesses, organizations and individuals.