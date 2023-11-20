Torrey Terrill “Tedo” and “Binky” Oliver, 48 Published 10:45 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Torrey Terrill “Tedo” and “Binky” Oliver, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

He was born on March 2, 1975, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Joyce Reese and Larry Oliver. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tomara Harvey; brother-in-law, Ben Harvey; stepfather, Larry Reese; grandparents, the late Rev. Henry Sr. and Ethel Gaines, and Lemon and Virlean Oliver.

Tedo loved music, and his favorite color was red. He was the happiest, funniest, full of life, class clown, kind of person you’d ever meet. He simply loved life and made the most of his time here on earth. He never met a stranger and could always put a smile on your face. He was a terrific cook and especially enjoyed grilling out.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Joyce Reese; father, Larry (Yvonne) Oliver; fiancée, Becky Phelps; children, Alexus Oliver, Jaedan Householder, Keegan Barber, Aurora Dager, Caedan Oliver, and Kylee Oliver; his sweet precious grandbaby, Dior Dager; siblings, Larry Jones, Cameron Belcher, Sajeh (Dawn) Richard, Kristopher Belcher, Ashanti (Ryan) Hill, Natasha (Trent) Myles, Demetrius Early, Mandy Early, LeRoy Early, and Gralan Early; sisters-in-law, Missy Daniels, Monica Yeary, Rachel Phelps, and Anna Raines; brothers-in-law, Anthony Daniels, James “Bug” Phelps, and Phillip Yeary; mother-in-law, Ann Barks; nieces, Gabrielle Daniels, and Alyssa Daniels; nephew, Wesley Phelps and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, friends, and neighbors who will miss him dearly. John Wilson, Jason Hensley, Kenneth Massey, and Andy Willets will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family of Torrey Oliver will receive friends on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Oliver family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM