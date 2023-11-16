October was a good month for state’s road fund

Published 9:36 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

KENTUCKY TODAY

The Office of State Budget Director reported on Friday that October’s General Fund and Road Fund receipts continue to show increases over a year ago, putting both in good shape four months into the 2024 fiscal year.

General Fund receipts rose 1.9%, or $23.2 million, over last year’s total. Revenues for the month were $1,236.8 million, compared to $1,213.6 million collected in October 2022. This marks the 14th straight month of General Fund receipts in excess of $1 billion.

Receipts have increased 5.6% for the first four months of the fiscal year, and can decline 2.9% over the final eight months of FY24 to achieve the official revenue estimate of $15,117.7 million.

Revenue growth in the sales and gross receipts, property taxes and nontax collections overcame declines in individual income tax revenues.

State Budget Director John Hicks remarked :“The changes Kentucky has made to the individual income tax continue to greatly influence monthly receipts patterns. Total income tax receipts fell $49.8 million. Part of that decline was a drop-off in withholding receipts due to the tax rate reduction. Lower collections in net returns and declarations, associated with the refundable credit created by the pass-through entity tax, were a second reason. The sales tax grew by 9.0% in October, once again showing that the Kentucky consumer is confident in the direction of the economy.”

Road Fund receipts rose 7.9% in October, as both motor fuels and motor vehicle usage tax receipts posted strong gains.  License and privilege revenues fell 5.9% in October but are up 4.3% for the year. Nontax receipts grew 65.3 percent, or $1.1 million, for the month and have grown 70.9 percent for the year.

Year-to-date collections have risen 9.6% compared to the previous year. Based on year-to-date collections, Road Fund receipts can fall 10.6% and still meet the official FY24 revenue estimate of $1,680.9 million.

