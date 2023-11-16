Jackie Leon Overbay, 70 Published 11:45 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Jackie Leon Overbay, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on November 15, 2023 at the age of 70.

He was born November 23, 1952 to the late Rufus Henry and Mayola Garner Overbay. Jackie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was also an avid gun collector, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jackie had a love for nature and being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife of 47 years, Sheila Overbay, son Jackie Ray Overbay, daughter Rebecca Doyle and husband Jason, grandchildren Mason Doyle and Nora Overbay, sisters Tammy Overbay and Prudy Meadows, special sister-in-law Phyllis Overbay, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends too numerous to name, but all who will miss him dearly.

The family of Jackie Overbay will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David King officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Mountainview Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee with Full Military Honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Jackie Ray Overbay, Jason Doyle, Mason Doyle, Michael Williams, Jeff Overbay, Ryan O’Boyle, and Jimmy England.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Andrew Owens.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Overbay Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM