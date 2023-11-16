Flonnie Daniels Brummett, 83 Published 11:48 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Flonnie Daniels Brummett, age 83, of Harrogate, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Buchanan Place Health and Rehabilitation Facility in New Tazewell, TN. She was born May 29, 1940, the daughter of the late Mary and Grant Daniels. She was a lifelong member of the Old Straight Creek Tabernacle Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Eugene Brummett; brother, Robert Daniels; and her grandson, Nicholas Brummett.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Ellen) Brummett; granddaughter, Erica Brummett; sister, Wanda (Danny) Johnson; brothers, Danny (Phyllis) Daniels, Grant (Mus) Daniels, and Scotty (Lisa) Daniels; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A Graveside service for Flonnie Daniels Brummett will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville, KY.

All arrangements for Flonnie Daniels Brummett are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.

Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.