Brenda Lorraine Ellison Clayton, 77 Published 12:19 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Brenda Lorraine Ellison Clayton, age 77, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Morristown, Tennessee.

Brenda was born on October 29, 1946 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Joseph (Daddyjoe) and Hattie (Mere) Ellison.

He parents preceded her in death as well as her oldest daughter Susan Clayton Bradford.

Brenda is survived by her daughter Amanda (Verlin) Orick and son Joseph “Jake” Clayton.

Brenda will miss her time spent with her granddaughter Tara Beth (Eric) Young along with their children Skylar, Eli, and Addison whom will miss her dearly.

All Services for Brenda will be private per her request.

Green Hills Funeral Home, is honored to serve the Clayton family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM