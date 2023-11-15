William Henry Short, 79 Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

William Henry Short, age 79, of Rose Hill, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 14, 1944, in Rose Hill, VA, to the late Pat and Georgia Marcum Short.

William served his country in the US Army, stationed in Korea, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. Following his military service, he worked for Ford Motor Company, Wixom, MI, until his retirement in 1996. He returned to Rose Hill, VA where he enjoyed a love of gardening, especially growing flowers, piddling in his barn “fixing things”, and tending to his yard.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Lou Cox, and brothers, John Franklin Short and Curtis Short.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Clonce Short of Rose Hill, VA; daughter, Sandy (Bryon) Mikesell of Simpsonville, SC; grandson, Zachary Newport; granddaughter, Haley Newport; sister, Wantta Bollinger; and brother, Thomas Patton Short.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to William’s sister-in-law, Brenda Ball and husband Otis, Sarah and Jason Dotson, Caris Hospice, and the veterans who helped them care for William.

A graveside service, with full military honors, for William Henry Short will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Lee Memorial Gardens West in Rose Hill, VA, with Rev. Scott Zumbrum presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Vets Serving Vets, Middlesboro, KY.

All arrangements for William Henry Short are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.

Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.