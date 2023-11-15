Phyllis Fern Wilder, 88 Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Phyllis Fern Wilder, age 88, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 13, 2023, at the Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, TN. She was born on September 1, 1935, in Miracle, KY to the late Goebel and Lecta Wilder Hoskins.

Phyllis was a member of the Primitive Baptist faith. She worked for many years in the automotive industry in Taylor, MI, until her retirement in 1996. She lived a quiet life in the comfort of her home, where she was happiest.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Claude Wilder; and sisters, Frances (Earl) Halcomb, Freda (Boone) Hall, Tevis (Glendon) Cowan and Jean Hoskins.

Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Regena (Tommy) Lafferty, Georgetown, KY, Janice (J.D.) Brock, East Pineville, KY, and Sheila Brittian, Pineville, KY; nephews, Jeff (Colleen Swanson) Cowan, Brownies Creek, KY, Eddie Halcomb, Brownies Creek, KY, and Wade Hall, Cumberland, KY.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center, Harrogate, TN for their compassionate care given to Phyllis during her residency there.

The family of Phyllis Fern Wilder will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend John Robbins presiding.

At the conclusion of the funeral service, family and friends will travel in procession to Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY, where Phyllis will be laid to rest. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

All arrangements for Phyllis Fern Wilder are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.

