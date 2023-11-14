Yellow Jackets advance to regional finals Published 8:58 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Staff Report

Cayden Grigsby passed for two touchdowns and Vincent Smith ran for two as Middlesboro extended its win streak to seven and earned a spot in the regional finals with a 40-14 rout of visiting Paintsville in the second round of the Class A playoffs.

Grigsby completed 15 of 20 attempts for 223 yards while adding 59 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Smith led the Jackets’ ground attack with 86 yards on eight carries. Rylee Foster added 84 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

Kameron Wilson led the Middlesboro receivers with eight catches for 131 yards and one touchdown. Jack Yoakum had three catches for 52 yards. Xavion Shehan added two catches for 14 yards. Foster and Malachi Coots added one reception each.

Tristan Hatfield again led the Middlesboro defense with 10 tackles, including two for losses. Smith had nine tackles, while WIlson, Foster and Case Bayless added six each.

The 9-2 Jackets travel to Pikeville to take on the defending state champs in the regional finals on Friday.