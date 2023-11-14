Enix chosen Grand Marshal of New Tazewell Christmas Parade Published 8:45 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

The New Tazewell Merchant’s Association Christmas Parade has enjoyed for nearly a half-century a long and well-loved tradition in Claiborne County. The lady whose idea to bring a bit of cheer to her neighbors each holiday season via colorful floats and bright Christmas colors is chosen this year to step up to the limelight as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

Local businesswoman Polly Enix came up with the concept for a parade 49 years ago and the idea stuck. Each year, the event draws crowds of eager folk along the parade route that runs up South Broad Street in New Tazewell from the Cumberland Gallery Shopping Center to Walgreens. It’s a cemented tradition handed down from generation to generation as kids grow up and return bringing their offspring in eager tow.

Enix and her late-husband, Jack, moved to Claiborne County in 1961. The couple raised three children and ran the family business together for 20 years, eventually handing over the lucrative jewelry store to their son Benny, who stepped in to continue the legacy.

Jack opened Enix Jewelry in 1959 following graduation from Eglin Watch Maker School located in Illinois. His brother enjoyed a thriving jewelry business in Middlesboro so Jack figured it could be a good, honest way to make a living since he was good with his hands when it came to repairing anything.

Jack died in 2022 at the age of 93, leaving his pride and joy in good hands. He was often quoted as saying “Claiborne County has been good to us.”

When asked what her favorite thing about New Tazewell is, Polly said “the people. You could not ask for better.”

Polly insists that one determining factor in whether you have a successful business is how you treat your customers.

“It matters. Happy customers make the business, so treat them right and they come back.”

Polly worked tirelessly for more than 20 years as president of the Merchant’s Association, devoting most of each year calling on participants and generally using her eye for details to create yet another spectacular parade.

The New Tazewell Merchant’s Association Christmas Parade is scheduled for Nov. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. along its traditional route.