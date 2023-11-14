Bell girls cruise by Lincoln County in scrimmage Published 8:54 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

STAFF REPORTS

Led by 33 points from junior guard Lauren McGeorge and 23 from senior forward Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County rolled to an 85-47 win Thursday at Lincoln County in scrimmage action.

“It was a good first scrimmage for us and allowed us to play against someone other than one another in practice,” Bell County coach David Teague said. “I thought we did some good things both offensively and defensively. Still got areas to get better at, and the scrimmage allowed us to view things we can work on in practice before our next scrimmage. “

Scoring Summary

Bell County (85) — Lauren McGeorge 33, Gracie-Jo Wilder 23, Kairi Lamb 10, Nevaeh Allen 9, Katelyn Middleton 6, Kylee Greer-Gann 2, Addison Lucas 2

Lincoln County (47) — Rice 10, Greer 11, Sims 2, Lewis 14, Cundiff 2, Mink 2, Towns 4.

BC 23-21-20-21 — 85

LC 8-19-8-12 — 47