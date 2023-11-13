Norma Lee Sparks-King Published 3:54 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Norma Lee Sparks-King of Frakes, Kentucky passed away peacefully on November 9, 2023 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was born April 20, 1943 to Arnold and Thelma Sparks-Partin, who both preceded her in death in 2007. On June 20, 1964 she married Carl Allen King, and he preceded her in death in 1988. Norma was also preceded in death by her daughter Laura Faye Mullins-King in 2018, her mother and father-in-law Harley and Ruth King, and sister-in-law Jan Linniman of Sidney, Ohio.

Norma moved to Sidney, Ohio after graduating from Henderson Settlement in Frakes, Ky. She worked at the Spot restaurant, BK Rootbeer Stand and Walmart in Sidney, Ohio. Norma moved back home to Frakes, Ky in 1995 and worked at Henderson Settlement where she met her best friend Elise Maiden. Norma also took care of both of her parents until their passing.

When Norma was able, she loved planting flowers, gardening and sitting on her front or back porch each morning drinking her coffee, watching the hummingbirds drink the nectar she kept out for them, and watching the birds come and eat the birdseed she kept in her bird feeder. She also loved watching the deer come visit every morning and eat from the salt brick she kept out for them. Norma was a member of Sidney Baptist Church in Sidney, Ohio.

Norma is survived by a daughter Charlotte King of Frakes,Ky., her favorite son-in-law Del Noffsinger of Anna, Ohio, grandchildren Travis Walter of Frakes,Ky., Dustin (Libby) Noffsinger,of Anna, Ohio, Amanda (Brock) Frasure of St. Paris, Ohio, Jessica Mullins of Sidney, Ohio, great grandchildren Isaiah Frasure, Dakota Frasure, and Draven Frasure of St. Paris Ohio, Laurali Hawk, Annabelle Gross, Josephine Hawk all of Sidney Ohio, and her brother-in-law Phil Linniman of Sidney, Ohio.

The family of Norma King will receive friends on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Kishpaugh officiating.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the John A. Partin Cemetery in Chenoa, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Travis Walter, Dustin Noffsinger, Del Noffsinger, Joe Maiden, Cody Taylor, Brock Frasure, Jordon Powell, and Larry Hubbard.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the King Family.

