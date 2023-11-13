Lyon County’s Perry picks UK Published 10:41 am Monday, November 13, 2023

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Travis Perry is staying home.

The Lyon County High School standout chose Kentucky over Alabama, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Western Kentucky on Sunday, wrapping up a recruiting process that spanned more than three seasons.

“My whole life I’ve worked hard and dreamed of playing college basketball,” he said. “I’ve spent countless hours in the gym trying to change this dream. But today I finally get to make that dream reality. And I’ll be playing college basketball at the University of Kentucky.”

Although the four other programs were in the mix, Perry said, “being a Kentucky kid, that dream is always there.

“But, it was more than that. It was the opportunity to go in and have an impact and go in and to help the great basketball state of Kentucky win,” he said. “I feel like Kentucky has the best fans in the world. Just being able to play in front of those fans and have the opportunity to keep doing that is something really special to me.”

As a junior last season, Perry shattered Kelly “King” Coleman’s scoring record of 4,337 points during the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen and has 4,359 points going into his senior campaign.

The Lyon County senior guard praised the efforts of the other programs that were part of the recruiting process.

“Throughout this process, I’ve been able to form lifelong relationships and friendships with some of the best basketball minds, but more importantly, the best people on the planet,” he said. “I want to thank every coach for believing in me.”

In the end, it was the relationship he formed with the Kentucky staff, especially Wildcat coach John Calipari, that made the difference when it came to making a final decision.

“He kind of welcomed us in and made us feel like family,” Perry said. “It was always like we were already a part of the team and already part of the Kentucky family.

“That’s something that’s been big, you know, having that relationship with him and knowing that you’re playing for a guy that really values you.”

He also credited God, the community, his family — mom Jami and dad Ryan Perry, who also serves as his high school coach, and his siblings — for their support.

“It means so much to myself, my family, to have the support of everyone in the community. It’s been constant throughout our whole journey. I want to thank God for allowing me to have the opportunity to play the game I love,” he said. “There’s been countless blessings that I’ve had that I know that no one, no earthly person, could could give me — (and) that’s the main thing.

“I want to thank my mother for being such a godly figure. I know she’s prayed for me. She’s probably been more stressed about this than anyone praying for me through it all. I want to thank my family for the support they’ve given me over the years. You know, lots of time in basketball, it’s a difficult process. Things can go wrong, but the family has always been a constant source of support.”

Perry plans to continue playing with the same passion he has competed with throughout his high school career.

“The main thing that I want to bring is a lot of heart — a guy that plays the game basketball the right way and goes in to win,” he said. “You know, like I’ve said many times, the coaches that you play for really have their career based on winning.

“Just going in there and being a guy that can come in and help winning, you know, playing for the state of Kentucky. You want to go in there and help Kentucky win. So that’s the main thing.”