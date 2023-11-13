Fredrick Steven Clay, 37 Published 11:01 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Fredrick Steven Clay, age 37, a resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023.

He was born October 9, 1986 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Ronald Evan Kanefsky and Dianne Elaine Clay who survives.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers Michael Kanefsky and Ivan Kanefsky, sister Rebecca Keshishyan, and a host of special friends and other relatives.

The family will host a private Graveside Service on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Kanefsky and Clay families.

