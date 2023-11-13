Christine Robbins, 67 Published 10:58 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Christine Robbins, age 67, a resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully November 11, 2023 at Mountainview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pineville, Kentucky.

She was born May 29, 1956 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Annanette Davis Robbins. Christine loved her family with all her heart. She truly loved everyone and never met a stranger. Always making friends wherever she went and putting others first.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Heather Marie Laney, brothers Charles Douglas Robbins and Randall Steven Robbins and special nephew Macy Bingham.

She is survived by her children Justin and Judi Simpson, Heather and William Smith, grandchildren Austin Simpson, Ethan Smith, Jakob Michoski, Zane Smith, Riley Hollar, Autumn and Dakota Ford, Savannah Laney, Joplin Smith, Stephanie Michoski, and Ryan Hollar, sister Betty Hoskins, brothers and sister-in-laws Anthony and Kimberly Robbins, Jeffery and Annette Robbins, Rhonda Robbins, and Johna Robbins, special friends like sisters Betty and Randall Partin, and Edna Bingham, special aunts Jan Davis, Judy Bingham, Pat Wagner, Georgia Goins, and Zola Hodge, uncles Jimmy Davis and Clifford Davis, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Larry Saylor and Rev. Chuck Taylor officiating.

The family will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023 to go in procession for an 11:00 a.m. Graveside in the Hurst Cemetery on Page Cut off, in Pineville, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Robbins Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM