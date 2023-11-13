Christa Maria Kostrewa Sandifer Published 10:26 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Christa Maria Kostrewa Sandifer was born on March 25, 1946 in Schapbach, West Germany to loving parents Karl and Emma Kostrewa. As a child she lived in the Black Forest where she made so many special memories with her older brother Dieter and her little sister Anne. In 1969, she married her husband of 54 years, Bill, who was in the US Military and they settled in Middlesboro, KY. Christa was as smart as she was beautiful, teaching herself English by reading and translating novels. In Middlesboro, she started her successful business Beauty Hut, where she made numerous friends who knew her as Chris. Christa had one child, Tracy, with whom she had an unbreakable bond. Christa had four grandchildren, Bergan, 16, Kellan, 13, Aniston, 3, and Keatyn, 7 months. Her grandchildren will forever cherish the memories of her singing German songs to them. To know Christa was to love her. She was sincere, smart, sensible, sacrificing, and resilient. She gave advice from her heart and love from her kind spirit. Christa departed this life on Thursday, November 9, 2023, in Knoxville, TN. After a long courageous battle with dementia. She will be laid to rest in Scott Cemetery in the mountains of Harrogate, TN where she lived for 35 years. Christa will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Christa Maria Sandifer 1946-2023