Bell County public records Published 11:22 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Compiled by Jordan Brooks

Deeds

• Deed of conveyance between Gregory & Dawn Mischelle Rains and Thomasa J Wilson; Bellwood Road Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Gregory & Dawn Mischelle Rains and Adam H Lefevers; Bellwood Road Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Brian Keith & Erin Lea Rains and Thomasa J Wilson; Bellwood Road Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Brian Keith & Erin Lea Rains and Adam H Lefevers; Bellwood Road Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Michael Shane & Anjanette Raines and Thomasa J Wilson; Bellwood Road Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Michael Shane & Anjanette Raines and Adam H Lefevers; Bellwood Road Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Grover & Iva Barnett and Qian Xu; Lincoln Addition Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Jeffrey R Walker and Lloyd K Money; Ne Sec Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Raymond & Rosilee Walker Estate and Lloyd K Money; Ne Sec Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Tunnel Hollow LLC and William Ramon Anderson; Brush Creek/Greasy Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Tunnel Hollow LLC and Robert L Underwood; Brush Creek/Greasy Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Bill Hayes Member and William Ramon Anderson; Brush Creek/Greasy Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Bill Hayes Member and Robert L Underwood; Brush Creek/Greasy Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Kevin Biscegia Member and William Ramon Anderson; Brush Creek/Greasy Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Kevin Biscegia Member and Robert L Underwood; Brush Creek/Greasy Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Sharon Woolum and Charles A Jr & Lydia Renee Howard; Kettle Island.

• Deed of conveyance between Lee Overton and Adam Ramsey; Ne Sec Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between John M Gambrel and JGLNMP LLC; Straight Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between John M Gambrel and JGLNMP LLC; Birch Ave Pineville.

• Deed of conveyance between John M Gambrel and JGLNMP LLC; Cypress Ave Pineville.

• Deed of conveyance between Wayne & Glenda Johnson and Mickey Poore; Highway 987.

• Deed of conveyance between William Aka WR & Randy Lundy and Terry Douglas Philpot; Ky 92 Greenbriar Hollow.

• Deed of conveyance between William Aka WR & Randy Lundy and Jarod Cade Philpot; Ky 92 Greenbriar Hollow.

• Deed of conveyance between Ancil G Burke and Dennis M Leblanc; Se Sec Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Roberta Lawson FKA Roberta Gilbert and Roberta & Aaron Benton Lawson; Laurel Hill.

• Deed of conveyance between Aaron Benton Lawson and Roberta & Aaron Benton Lawson; Laurel Hill.

• Deed of conveyance between Sarah Nicole Byrd FKA Sarah Nicole Gilbert and Roberta & Aaron Benton Lawson; Laurel Hill.

• Deed of conveyance between Nathan Byrd and Roberta & Aaron Benton Lawson; Laurel Hill.

• Deed of conveyance between Aaron Douglas Gilbert and Roberta & Aaron Benton Lawson; Laurel Hill.

• Deed of conveyance between Johnson C Bishop Trustee and Roberta & Aaron Benton Lawson; Laurel Hill.

• Deed of conveyance between Charles E Partin Jr and Pamela Frady; Dunlap Hill Rd.

• Deed of conveyance between Pamela Frady and Charles E Partin Jr; Dunlap Hill Rd.

• Deed of conveyance between Ruby J & Henry Smith and David H & Jennifer Smith; Caney Fork.

• Deed of conveyance between John M Gambrel and HHP LLC; US HWY 25E.

• Deed of conveyance between Christopher F Douglas and HHP LLC; US HWY 25E.

• Deed of conveyance between Elizabeth Doughlas and HHP LLC; US HWY 25E.

• Deed of conveyance between The Estate of Vernon Arch Redmon and Sandra Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between The Estate of Vernon Arch Redmon and Robert R Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Vernon Arch Redmon and Sandra Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Vernon Arch Redmon and Robert R Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Grace H Redmon and Sandra Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Grace H Redmon and Robert R Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Brentwood Rentals LLC and Sandra Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Brentwood Rentals LLC and Robert R Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Triple L Properties and Sandra Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Triple L Properties and Robert R Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between H.T. Hackney Company and Sandra Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between H.T. Hackney Company and Robert R Hughes; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Raymond & Cora Dianne Minton and Dennie Halcomb; Near 43rd and 44th St.

• Deed of conveyance between Jeffery T Essary and Gloria Dannette Roop Essary; East End Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Walter & Sally Mullins and David & Tommie Watkins; 19th St Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Autumn F Calloway and Hip Pocket Investments LLC; Signed Warranty Deed.

• Deed of conveyance between Matthew B & Autumn Calloway and Hip Pocket Investments LLC; Hwy 221 Laurel Ford Rd.

• Deed of conveyance between Dewayne & Mylissa Barnett and Aimee Shackleford; Bellwood Rd.

• Deed of conveyance between Samantha Nicole & Kenneth Johnson and Roger Mason; Ambleside.

• Deed of conveyance between Nancy Moody Trustee and James & Brenda Swedlund; City of Middlesboro.

Marriages

• James R Pope and Pamela S Barnette

• John Aaron Philpot and Brianna Michelle Highfield

• Kenneth D Saylor and Kimberly Ann Johnson

• Nathaniel Aaron Willis and Anna Elizabeth Lawson

• Edward Lawrence Hatfield and Ina Fay Cotton

• Joshua Shane Henderson and Kayla Elizabeth Honeycutt

• Brandon Daniel Heath Roark and Hailey Danielle Turner

• Maurice Nathan McGlone and Robin Michael Turley

• Christopher Newt Ables and Heather Nicole Millsaps