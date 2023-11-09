Margaret Jackson Teague, 91 Published 11:47 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Margaret Jackson Teague, age 91, entered her heavenly home on November 8, 2023, where her faith became sight.

She was born September 19, 1932, in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Dorsey Leroy and Verda Jackson. She was also

preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Claude Teague, brothers Bobby Jackson, Jimmy Jackson, brothers-

in-law Ralph Jefferson and Arthur Turner, and sister-in-law Betty Jackson.

Margaret was deeply rooted in her Faith in Jesus Christ. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior during a revival at

age 12 at the very first Binghamtown Baptist Church. She remained steadfast as an active member for nearly 80 years.

She is the last charter member of the original Binghamtown Baptist Church.

Her commitment to Christ showed in all that she did. She was a wonderful example to her family and all who knew her.

She had a wonderful alto voice and enjoyed singing with her siblings and was an active member of the Binghamtown

Baptist Church Choir. She ministered to the sick, visited the nursing homes and shut-ins, and provided many with

transportation to doctor appointments. She took a friend in need to dialysis in Corbin three times a week for at least

three years. She exemplified what it means to be a virtuous woman as described in Proverbs 31. We definitely rise up

and call her blessed.

Margaret worked at AT&T as a telephone operator for 31 years.

Although Alzheimer’s affected her ability to recognize her family it could not take her ability to sing hymns, pray the

most precious prayers and actively praise the Lord.

Left to carry on her legacy is her only child, Barry Jackson Teague and his wife Shelley Teague, her best friend and

precious sister, Mary Alice Jefferson, sisters-in-law Bertha Jackson (who is like a sister) and Hazel Turner, brothers-in-law

Charles (Deanna) Mason and Clyde (Audrey) Mason, two grandchildren whom she adored and was extremely proud of,

Amy Michelle Teague, of Lexington, Kentucky, Jonathan Barry Teague and his wife Kayla Teague, of Knoxville, Tennessee,

two precious great granddaughters that always brought her joy, Olivia Grace Teague and Madelyn Kate Teague, as well

as many nieces, nephews, church members, friends, and neighbors who will miss her sweet spirit.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Binghamtown Baptist

Church.

A celebration of a life well lived will be conducted at Binghamtown Baptist Church on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 2:00

p.m. with Dr. William Boyd Bingham, Garry Bingham, and Rev. Boyd Bingham presiding.

Interment will follow at the Harrogate Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be James David Jackson, Steve Jackson, Scott Jefferson, Scott Jackson, Robbie Jackson, and Jay Eddie

Beeler.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Ashley Fultz, FNP and Connie Middleton, LPN of Family Medical Clinic,

and the wonderful staff of Bluegrass Navigators.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be made to Gateway Christian School or Bluegrass Navigators.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalms 116:15

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Teague Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM