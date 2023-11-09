Helen Joyce Quillen, 85 Published 11:50 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Helen Joyce Quillen, age 85, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 12, 1938, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Wiley and Marie Mullins Good.

Joyce was a longtime member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Roland Quillen.

She is survived by the following members of her family:

Daughter, Rosemary (Marty) Bramble

Grandson, James Robert Bramble

Great-grandsons, Elijah Robert Bramble and Isaiah George Bramble

Sister, Sandra (Gene) Longworth

Niece, Alicia (Jeff) Danna

Nephew, Darrell (Candy) Longworth

Two great-nieces, one great-nephew, one great-great niece, and four great-great nephews as well as a host of friends and members of her church family.

The family of Joyce Quillen will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY.

Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Wesley Miracle and Reverend Caleb Hunter presiding.

Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral service in the Turner Cemetery at Colmar, Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers will be Nick Brooks, Max Money, Christopher Sharpe, Gary Perkins, Jeff Shelley, and Waylon Partin, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Sharpe, Jerry Money, J.C. Newport, all members of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, and all members of the Boston Missionary Baptist Church.

All arrangements for Helen Joyce Quillen are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.

