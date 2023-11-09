Drucellia Hensley Hunley, 79 Published 11:53 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Drucellia Hensley Hunley, who passed away at her home on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at the age of seventy-nine. Mom was born in Middlesboro, KY on October 25, 1944, to the late Herbert and Pearlie Hensley.

Mom was a loyal servant to the Lord and has remained steadfast through the years. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved to go to Church, laugh, and spend time with her daughters, grandkids, and family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by our father and her husband of 58 years, Argene Hunley; one grandson, Douglas Eldridge; and two son-in-laws, Junior Eldridge, and Jimmy Snodgrass. Mom is also preceded in death by five brothers, JS Hensley, Steve Hensley, Truman Hensley, Lelan Hensley, and Verlin Hensley; and three sisters, Loretta Duvall, Janice Johnson, and Maggie Brock.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Hunley Eldridge (Ewing, VA) and Jennifer Hunley Snodgrass (Jonesville, VA); four grandsons, Nicholas Eldridge, Caleb Snodgrass, Gabriel Snodgrass, and Jacob Snodgrass; and four great- grandchildren, Jonah White, Brooklyn Eldridge, Levi Eldridge, and Elijah Eldridge. She is also survived by three sisters, Jean (Charles) Long, Bonnie (Carson) Hounshel, and Marteen (Alvin) Clouse; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends in the community.

The family of Drucellia Hensley Hunley will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Long and Reverend Ronnie Oplinger officiating. Graveside services will be held immediately following the funeral service at the Herbert and Pearlie Hensley Cemetery in Ewing, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

All arrangements for Drucellia Hensley Hunley are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.

