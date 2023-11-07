Tigers tame Pineville in playoff tilt

Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Pineville’s Kaiden Robbins scored on a two-point conversion run Friday in the Lions’ first-round playoff loss at Paintsville. Photo by Jon Dickenson

By Shane Shackeford

Contributing Writer

PAINTSVILLE — Paintsville scored on its first six possessions to defeat Pineville 55-14 on Saturday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

As has been the case all season, the Lions’ inexperienced defense struggled against a talented and explosive Paintsville offense.

Paintsville senior running back Cain Grim scored on the first two possessions for from 4 and 5 yards away to stake the Tigers to an early 14-0 lead.

The first two Lion possessions ended in turnovers that the Tigers (6-5) converted into scores. Freshman Alex Johnson scored from 21 yards out to go along with the Grim score to give Paintsville an early 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Three consecutive three-and-outs for the Lions were turned into scores by Paintsville on a 27-yard touchdown run by junior Lucas Johnson, an 11-yard scamper by Cedric Stewart and a 1-yard run by Anderson Lauffer to blow the game open by halftime at 41-0.

On the first play of the third quarter, the Tigers scored on an interception return by senior Carson Holbrook from 35 yards away to make it 48-0.

The Lions (2-9) eventually scored in the third quarter on a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with freshman quarterback Deakon Partin finding junior wide receiver Sawyer Thompson on a 26-yard strike followed by a successful 2-point conversion.

On the Tigers’ final drive, freshman William Helton scored from 25 yards away to close the Paintsville scoring at 55-8.

The Lions answered with another five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Junior Shawn Sinkhorn bulling his way in from a yard away to end the game at 55-14.

“Obviously we are disappointed with our record. Any team would be,” Pineville coach Allen Harris said. “But I am so proud of my ‘young guns.’ We had every opportunity to fold the tents and call it a season early on. But to my kids’ credit, they kept coming to practice and games and worked to improve daily. I am proud of their fight through injuries, youth and inexperience.”

Paintsville will play Friday at Middlesboro in the second round.

Scoring Summary

Pineville 0-0-8-6 — 14

Paintsville 21-20-8-7 — 55

First Quarter

Pa- Grim 4 run (kick failed)

Pa- Grim 5 run (Grim run)

Pa- Johnson 21 run (Holbrook kick)

Second Quarter

Pa- Johnson 27 run (Holbrook kick)

Pa-Stewart 6 run (Holbrook kick)

Pa- Lauffer 1 run (Holbrook kick)

Third Quarter

Pa- Holbrook 35 interception return (Holbrook Kick)

Pi- Thompson 26 pass from Partin (Robbins pass from Partin)

Fourth Quarter

Pa- Helton 25 run (Holbrook Kick)

Pi- Sinkhorn 1 run (Conversion failed)

More Sports

Jackets roll past Lynn Camp and into second round

Bobcats blow out Magoffin to move on

Cats pull away in second half in season opener

Cats top Dogs to end three-game slide

Print Article