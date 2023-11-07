Tigers tame Pineville in playoff tilt Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Shane Shackeford

Contributing Writer

PAINTSVILLE — Paintsville scored on its first six possessions to defeat Pineville 55-14 on Saturday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

As has been the case all season, the Lions’ inexperienced defense struggled against a talented and explosive Paintsville offense.

Paintsville senior running back Cain Grim scored on the first two possessions for from 4 and 5 yards away to stake the Tigers to an early 14-0 lead.

The first two Lion possessions ended in turnovers that the Tigers (6-5) converted into scores. Freshman Alex Johnson scored from 21 yards out to go along with the Grim score to give Paintsville an early 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Three consecutive three-and-outs for the Lions were turned into scores by Paintsville on a 27-yard touchdown run by junior Lucas Johnson, an 11-yard scamper by Cedric Stewart and a 1-yard run by Anderson Lauffer to blow the game open by halftime at 41-0.

On the first play of the third quarter, the Tigers scored on an interception return by senior Carson Holbrook from 35 yards away to make it 48-0.

The Lions (2-9) eventually scored in the third quarter on a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with freshman quarterback Deakon Partin finding junior wide receiver Sawyer Thompson on a 26-yard strike followed by a successful 2-point conversion.

On the Tigers’ final drive, freshman William Helton scored from 25 yards away to close the Paintsville scoring at 55-8.

The Lions answered with another five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Junior Shawn Sinkhorn bulling his way in from a yard away to end the game at 55-14.

“Obviously we are disappointed with our record. Any team would be,” Pineville coach Allen Harris said. “But I am so proud of my ‘young guns.’ We had every opportunity to fold the tents and call it a season early on. But to my kids’ credit, they kept coming to practice and games and worked to improve daily. I am proud of their fight through injuries, youth and inexperience.”

Paintsville will play Friday at Middlesboro in the second round.

Scoring Summary

Pineville 0-0-8-6 — 14

Paintsville 21-20-8-7 — 55

First Quarter

Pa- Grim 4 run (kick failed)

Pa- Grim 5 run (Grim run)

Pa- Johnson 21 run (Holbrook kick)

Second Quarter

Pa- Johnson 27 run (Holbrook kick)

Pa-Stewart 6 run (Holbrook kick)

Pa- Lauffer 1 run (Holbrook kick)

Third Quarter

Pa- Holbrook 35 interception return (Holbrook Kick)

Pi- Thompson 26 pass from Partin (Robbins pass from Partin)

Fourth Quarter

Pa- Helton 25 run (Holbrook Kick)

Pi- Sinkhorn 1 run (Conversion failed)