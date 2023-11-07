Jackets roll past Lynn Camp and into second round Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Middlesboro had no trouble moving into the second round of the Class A playoffs, racing to a 37-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 51-8 romp Thursday over visiting Lynn Camp.

Senior quarterback Cayden Grigsby passed for three touchdowns, including two to Kameron Wilson, who went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark in the game. Grigsby completed all four of his pass attempts for 196 yards. Wilson had three catches for 180 yards, while Jack Yoakum added a 16-yard touchdown.

The 8-2 Jackets will be at home again this week against Paintsville, which was a 55-14 winner over Pineville.

Senior linebacker Tristan Hatfield led a dominating effort by the Jackets’ defense as he tied Vincent Smith for the team lead in tackles with seven while adding an interception and fumble recovery. Colt Bayless also had an interception.

An early turnover by Lynn Camp in the first quarter set the tone the remainder of the game, as the Yellow Jackets’ Rylee Foster scored on a 16-yard touchdown run.

Grigsby’s 63-yard punt return for a touchdown combined with his 49-yard touchdown pass to Wilson increased the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 23-0 with 6:21 left in the first quarter.

An interception by Hatfield set up Grigsby’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Yoakum while Grigsby’s 89-yard touchdown pass to Wilson increased Middlesboro’s advantage to 37-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Smith added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to push the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 44-0 at halftime.

Malachi Coots added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make the score, 51-0, while Colt Bayless added an interception.

Lynn Camp’s DJ Wren scored a touchdown late in the game to end the shutout. The Wildcats finished the season with a 2-9 record.