Cindy Ezel Singleton Yeary, 60

Cindy Ezel Singleton Yeary, age 60, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born June 16, 1963 in Middleboro, Kentucky, daughter of the late Lewis Bussell and Sandra Daniels Lemons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jonathan Bussell, and long-time partner, Theodore “Ted” Henry.

An avid University of Tennessee fan, Cindy loved the Vols and any and all things Big Orange. She also found great enjoyment and happiness in the Christmas season, particularly decorations, and loved going to the beach. She was a dedicated worker but in her spare time, she loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchild. Cindy’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved her will miss her so dearly.

Left to cherish her memory, loving children Natasha Williams and husband Steve, and Scott Yeary, granddaughter Madison Williams, siblings Carolyn Hatfield and husband Junior, Verlin Singleton and wife Sherry, Beverly Fultz and husband Tom, James “J.S.” Sizemore and wife Joyce, Steve Bussell and wife Dee, Aaron Bussell, and Imogene Leah Bussell, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

The family of Cindy Yeary will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the Cosby-Poplar Grove Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Howard, Brandon Singleton, Joshua Fultz, Brad Edwards, Jonathan Cunningham, and Issac Baker.

Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Williams, Joey Massengill, Colyer Mayes, William Sizemore, and Joey Fultz.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Yeary family.

