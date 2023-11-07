Beshear defeats Cameron to win second term

Published 10:07 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear easily won a second term, defeating Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Kentucky Today photo

Gov. Andy Beshear has won the Kentucky governor’s race defeating a challenge from Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, to secure a second term.

The Associated Press called the race a little before 9 p.m. Beshear, 45, became the second Democratic governor to win reelection in the commonwealth and the first since 2011 when his father, Steve Beshear, accomplished the feat.

Statewide, Beshear got 630,505 votes to 563,731 for Cameron.

Cameron easily carried Bell County with 3,386 votes (60 percent) compared with 2,281 (40 percent) for the incumbent.

