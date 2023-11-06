Charles Alva Chadwell, 81 Published 9:10 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Charles Alva Chadwell, age 81, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Ewing, VA. Raising cane with his four bothers and two sisters, where he was affectionately known as Alvie. He met his sweetheart in high school and whisked her away to be his wife, while he served in the Army National Guard. He had a variety of jobs until he ventured into the world of banking. He found his place and passion working 36 years in this field. Charles filled his life with service to his community in Tellico Plains through Kiwanis, Brown Hill Masonic Lodge #613, and was a member of Center Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. Charlie loved his family dearly and supported his children and grand kids in all endeavors. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 loving years, Elizbeth Sharon Chadwell; parents, Charles Nathan and Lena Loretta Robinson Chadwell; brothers, Robert V., Alexander B., and Jack E. Sr., Chadwell; sisters, Betty L. Daniels and Joan Price. He is survived by son, Robert Charles Chadwell; daughter and son-in-law, Leann and Steve Burns; grandchildren, Robert Charles II, Mandi, Kelley Grace, Thomas M. and Brooks Chadwell, Hayden and Carter Burns; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Beverly Chadwell; sister-in-law, Georgia Chadwell; brothers-in-law, Damon Price and Wayne Daniels; and a host of nieces and nephews. Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for the tender care and compassion displayed by staff. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chadwell Cemetery US-58/Wilderness Rd. Ewing VA. Pastor Jack E. Chadwell Jr., will officiate. Special music will be provided by niece, Stephanie Manning. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to be made to Tellico Plains Elementary School Library Fund at 121 Old High School Rd., Tellico Plains, Tn 37385 in memory of his wife Sharon. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guest registry on our website at www.myersfuneralhometn.com Charles Alva Chadwell 02/18/1942-2023