Firefighters battle multiple blazes

Published 5:37 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded Friday to a large brush fire off Highway 221 Laurel Fork. The forestry department was also on scene with heavy equipment. Bell County Fire Department authorities said Friday the fire was encroaching on homes in the area.

There was also a fire on the Bradfordtown Spur. Authorities believe this fire was started by a homeowner attempting to burn trash.

Arjay, Right Fork and Clear Creek companies responded. A third fire was reported between White Mountain and Green Camp.

