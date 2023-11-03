Don Collett, 89 Published 12:16 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Don Collett, age 89, of Middlesboro, gained his heavenly wings on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Don was a U.S. Army veteran, serving three of his four years in Germany. He had been a long-time member of Binghamtown Baptist Church, where he had many friends that he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife June; his son Woody; his parents Roy and Mildred Lefevers Collett; grandparents James and Maggie Collett, and Sonny and Maggie Lefevers; six uncles; five aunts; and special cousin Earl Simpson.

He is survived by his daughters Donna Sue Collett and Vicki “Cookie” (Larry) Frye; son Mike (Tina) Collett; daughter in law Brenda Carroll Collett; grandchildren Charity (Bill) Hayes, Josh Collett, William Napier, Leslie Napier, Hunter Collett, Brinley (Curtis) Brandenburg, Riley Collett, Jay (Sidni) Yowell, and Ashlee Yowell; and great-grandchildren, John and Annison Hayes, Gracie, Brooklyn, Abby and Sophie Collett, Colton Scott, Cora Napier, Claire and Kylie Warren and James Yowell.

Services were held Nov. 1 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Padgett and Rev. Michael Welch presiding.

Graveside services were Nov. 2 in the mausoleum at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were James Dunn, Gerald Monroe, James Howard, Roger Howard, Orbin Amix, Kenny Flowers, Rice Johnson and Roger Vannoy. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Lancaster, Dirk Meyers, Robert Valentine, Donnie Wilson, Bob Nunn, Robert Saylor, Kelly Craig, Bill Bayless, Morgan Bayless, Keith Lefevers, Coleman Lefevers, Dale Eldridge, R. Dean Brock, Dennis Carmichael, Ron McDowell, Michael Padgett and Al Brock.

All arrangements for Don Collett are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home.

Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.