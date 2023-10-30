What’s up, Middlesboro? Published 4:12 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Joanie Jasper

What’s up, Middlesboro?

Welcome to the last weekend of October. I hope that you have been able to participate in at least one of the area events this month. Jenni and I went to the Possum Festival in Cumberland and had a fun time. Cathy Greene Eldahan (owner of Sycamore & Cotton) and her family went up to Kingdom Come State Park. I loved seeing her and her family enjoying nature and having a good time. If you haven’t visited Kingdom Come State Park you should.

They have several different things happening during the holiday season. I would love for you to share your pictures of participating in area events. You can send them to me at: whatsupmiddlesboro@gmail.com. We are currently working on our new website and your pictures would be a great addition. Make sure to let us know who is in the picture, what’s happening, and where you are.

Going down Cumberland Avenue I noticed one of the new flower pots- have you seen it? I am looking forward to seeing them all downtown and filed with small trees and various flowers.

Once our calendars turn to November many of us will be focused on Christmas. I heard that Mayor Bowling’s organization Magic Magicians in partnership with Daylily Salon are hosting the inaugural “Tinsel Trail on the Avenue.”

Another holiday event you might want to participate in is the Middlesboro Christmas Parade which is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The theme is “What’s your favorite Christmas movie?” You can go to their Facebook page at Middlesboro Christmas Parade and get your application to participate (there is a fee to enter). They say if you can drive it or pull it, enter it and decorate it. I think it will be cool to see how people will decorate their entries based on the Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” “Elf,” “The Grinch,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and more.

With all the decorations and events, we need to be aware and sensitive to those who struggle during the holiday season. They might struggle with finances, so they are not able to spend on extras for the holidays. They might be facing the holidays without someone they love. Maybe they are stressed because they are overwhelmed with health issues, family issues, job issues, live issues, etc. This list of struggles could continue, but you get the idea. You might not even know they are struggling because they struggle alone.

However, you could notice that without a doubt they are struggling due to their appearance, attitude, attentiveness to work/home duties, their posts on social media and even the lack of presence on social media. You might be wondering how you can help, or why you should care. After all, everyone has their own problems to deal with. Help can be as small as being there for them — literally just sitting in the same room with them and not saying a word can bring comfort. Lending your ear to allow them to just talk as you listen. Remind them how important they are to you. Reassure and encourage them. Check on them and don’t do it like a stalker. Encourage professional help. I am sure that there are more, but I am not well-versed in struggle solutions. My friends Bonnie Partin, Jonathon Tuttle, and Lauren Partin at Pinnacle of Purpose in downtown Middlesboro can help you with other solutions. If you are the one who is struggling the POP crew are amazing and they can help you.

Beginning Nov. 1, let’s count all the things we are thankful for. The majority of us have so much to be thankful for, even if we do have struggles we can still finds things we are thankful for.

November events will be up on the FB page by Monday (if I haven’t already done it). I want you to know that I am thankful for each of you. Your kind words really encourage me to keep moving forward.

Until next week- “I learned there are troubles of more than one kind. Some come from ahead, others come from behind. But I’ve bought a big bat. I’m all ready, you see. Now my troubles are going to have trouble with me.” — Dr. Seuss