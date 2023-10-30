Lisa Ann Smith Partin, 48 Published 10:57 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Lisa Ann Smith Partin, 48, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born March 10, 1975 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late William Douglas and Barbara Jo Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant brother William Scott Smith.

Lisa was a loving and devoted mother. Her two sons were her world. She loved cooking for them and feeding all of their friends when they came to her home. She loved cheering on the University of Kentucky. She was an avid fan and enjoyed following and supporting her beloved wildcats in all sports.

Lisa is survived by her two sons Zach Partin and Tyler Partin and a host of special friends and other family who will all miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, in the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harve Ledford officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Partin family.

