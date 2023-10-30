Leslie takes control early in win over Pineville Published 5:09 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Shane Shackleford

Contributing Writer

HYDEN — As the old saying goes, experience matters.

The Pineville Mountain Lions have learned that lesson all too well.

In a season where the young Lions have had one senior on its roster competing usually, the opponent has had multiple of them. This was the case again Friday night in Hyden as the Leslie County Eagles and their 14 seniors dominated Pineville in all facets of the game in a 48-6 romp.

Leslie County (6-4) raced to a 41-0 lead and cruised to the victory behind three DaltonMaggard touchdowns and Bryce Pugh and Rylan Simpson’s two. Quarterback Landry Collett threw for three scores as well.

After a quick three-and-out from the Pineville defense, the Lion offense sputtered and gave up its own possession. The Eagles wasted little time in scoring on a Pugh 38-yard touchdown scamper. Jesse Osbornes kick was true and the Eagles grabbed a quick 7-0

lead.

The Eagle defense forced another quick PHS possession, and the Eagle offense scored on an 18-yard pass from Collett to Simpson. Osborne’s second extra point made the score 14-0.

The Pineville defense gave up a fumble that led to a Pugh touchdown scamper from 8 yards out to extend the lead to 21-0.

Leslie closed the first quarter by scoring on a Maggard run from 23 yards out to make the score 28-0 Eagles.

The second quarter was very disjointed with neither squad finding much footing due in part to multiple personal fouls being called. The Eagles were able to add a couple of scores on a 59-yard pass from Collett to Simpson and a 17-yard strike to Maggard to make the score 41-0 at the half.

The second half moved quickly due to a running clock. Leslie added a score on a Maggard 6-yard run to end the third stanza at 48-0.

Pineville (2-8) put together its best drive of the game in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 30-yard strike from freshman signal caller Deakon Partin to sophomore wideout Zak Brown. On the next play, Partin found a streaking Sawyer Thompson for a 54-yard scoring toss to close the scoring at 48-6 Leslie.

Playoff action opens next week for both clubs as the Lions will travel to Paintsville on Thursday night and the Eagles will travel to Carrollton to play Carroll County on Friday night. The games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Scoring Summary

PHS 0-0-0-6 — 6

LC 28-13-7-0 — 48

First Quarter

LC- Pugh 38 run (Osborne kick)

LC- Simpson 18 pass from Collett (Osborne kick)

LC- Pugh 8 run (Osborne kick)

LC- Maggard 23 run (Osborne kick)

Second Quarter

LC- Simpson 59 pass from Collett (Osborne kick)

LC- Maggard 17 pass from Collett (kick failed)

Third Quarter

LC- Maggard 6 run (Osborne kick)

Fourth Quarter

P- Thompson 54 pass from Partin (conversion failed)