Foster, Grigsby lead Jackets in rout of Knox Published 5:07 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Coaches strive to have their teams peaking going into the postseason.

With a five-game winning streak going into next week’s first-round game against Lynn Camp, it’s clear the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets are doing just that.

Middlesboro blew past visiting Knox Central 57-28 on Friday as the Jackets rolled up 379 yards of offense.

Senior quarterback. Cayden Grigsby completed 15 of 19 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Kam Wilson had three of the touchdown catches and eight catches overall for 107 yards. Jack Yoakum had three catches, while Rylee Foster, Xavion Sheehan, Vincent Smith and Malachi Coots had one catch each for Middlesboro (7-2).

Foster ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Grigsby had 67 yards rushing and one touchdown. Smith added 45 yards rushing.

Tristan Hatfield led the Middlesboro defense with 12 tackles, including two for losses. Smith had nine tackles with one for a loss. Bryce Bowling added eight tackles.

The 7-3 Jackets play host to Lynn Camp (2-8) in the 1A playoffs on Friday. Knox Central (5-5) will play Friday at Lawrence County (7-3) in 3A postseason play.