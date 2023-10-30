Elks inspection Published 4:34 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

On Oct. 19, Sherry Suttles, deputy grand exalted ruler for the Eastern District of Kentucky of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, from Ashland Lodge 350, visited Middlesboro Lodge 119. Suttles was in town to perform regular reviews of all records, books and procedures; inspect all lodge property and facilities; address the membership at their regular meeting. Visiting Middlesboro with Suttles were David Mullins, safety inspector, and Roberta Parsons, auditor, both from Ashland. Also visiting was District Deputy Designate for next year Pat Spaulding from Winchester Lodge 2816.