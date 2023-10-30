Charles Herbert Hall, 61 Published 10:59 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Charles Herbert Hall, 61, of Middlesboro, went home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2023.

He was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Herbert Lincoln Hall and the late Anna Margaret (Smith) Hall. He attended Lake City High School before moving to Middlesboro in 1980. During his working career, he was employed at the Middlesboro Tanning Co., the City of Middlesboro Street Dept, and Smithfield. Charles had a big heart and was always willing to help a friend or neighbor. He loved to cook and enjoyed telling stories and conversing over a cup of coffee. He will be missed.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother David (Deborah) Hall, niece Lauren Hall, nephew Lincoln Hall, as well as aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

The family will have a private service for Charles at a later date to be determined.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hall Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM