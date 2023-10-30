Bobcats celebrate Senior Night with rout of Harlan County Published 5:10 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Hayden Canady

Contributing Writer

High school teams honor their seniors each year with Senior Night as they hope to celebrate the players and that the players will be able to celebrate a victory. That’s exactly what happened when Harlan County visited Log Mountain on Friday night and the Bobcats shut out the Black Bears 39-0.

All the seniors played and contributed. Perhaps the season’s most celebrated moment happened when Jacob “Eli” Brashears kicked his first high school extra point to close the scoring. As he ran wild on the field, his teammates all did the same and carried him on their shoulders.

Senior tailback Daniel Thomas had his typical solid performance with 281 yards on 18 carries and 24 points to add to his state-leading totals.

He capped a seven-play, 54-yard drive to open the game with a 1-yard touchdown run. Blake Burnett threw to Hayden Dameron for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

The Bobcats needed only one play to score on their next drive as Thomas raced 79 yards and Burnett went in for two points and a 16-0 lead.

Bell was stopped on its next drive as junior defensive back Luke Kelly made the tackle on fourth down.

A Burnett interception set up a 63-yard touchdown run by Thomas with 6:12 left in the third quarter. Burnett threw to Elijah Hampton for the two-point conversion and a 24-0 lead.

Burnett threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Everage with 27.6 seconds remaining in the half, then Kaleb Miller added the two-point conversion.

Thomas went 29 yards for the Bobcats’ final touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jacob Brashears had his special moment when hit the extra point to close out the scoring for the night.

Burnett contributed 118 yards passing, going six for nine with 75 of those yards to Hampton on two receptions and the other 43 were to Everage with four receptions.

Miller and Josh Owens led the team in tackles with six each. Isaac Jones contribute five, including two for loss.

The 9-1 Bobcats play host to Magoffin County on Friday in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The 1-9 Bears travel to Madison Southern in the 5A playoffs.