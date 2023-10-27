Michael Douglas “Doug” Hoskins Published 3:17 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Michael Douglas “Doug” Hoskins went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a courageous fight against cancer on October 25, 2023.

He was the son of the late Douglas Hoskins and Dollie Thompson Hoskins, born December 22,1948 in Colmar, Kentucky.

He was a graduate of Bell County High School Class of 1966 and attended Lincoln Memorial University.

Doug is lovingly remembered by his countless close friends and loved ones as kind, gentle, loving, honest and a true Southern gentleman. He was always the first to step up and help someone and never left anyone behind. He was faithful and loyal, especially to those who important were to him. He welcomed his friends and loved ones with open arms and always had a kind, understanding smile to share with you. He could walk into a room and provide peace and comfort to those who needed him most as well as make you laugh with one of his infamous “Doug-isms”, as his friends call them. He was never short on words or advice and was a wealth of knowledge to those around him.

His love of his beautiful Haflinger horses led to him proudly serve as a trustee with the Haflinger Breeders CO-OP to ensure the integrity of the breed. He was an active member of Binghamtown Baptist Church and did so honorably for many years; was a firm believer in God and doing the right things. His prayers have covered many of his loved ones over the years.

Doug was also an avid bear hunter as well as coon hunter. He enjoyed sharing stories about the times he spent at his bear camp in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with his favorite hunting dogs and closest friends. Doug also worked diligently in the mining business at Mountain Drive Coal Company and was an integral part of their operation. He enjoyed reminiscing about those days and made many friends along the way. Doug was always up for a challenge and never backed down when he felt he was in the right. He was also a successful Realtor in Kentucky and Tennessee for a few years with Remax Professionals in Harrogate Tennessee. He served as director of Bell County Solid Waste with much success while making great friends there as well.

Doug was most as ease when in the saddle on a fall day, enjoying God’s beautiful, handiwork. Well known for his cowboy hat and cowboy boots along with his favorite fur-buddy Kate. Doug was always up for an adventure, and he lived life to the fullest. To have known Doug was to love him. He was a traditionalist, loved his bluegrass music including singers Dr Ralph Stanley and Bill Monroe.

Doug also loved his many friends in the Amish community whom he considered family. He enjoyed trail riding and the special events they hold yearly. He considered it an honor to be a part of their lives.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters Judy (Bobby) Crutchfield, Janie (Donnie) Longworth, nephew Stacey (Manda) Weaver, nieces Amber (Derek) Wolfe, Ashley (Brent) Wilder, great-nephews Case Weaver, Maddox Wilder, Miles Wilder, great-niece Paisley Weaver, and a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

To all of those special people at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation in Middlesboro Ky, Baker Cancer Center in Harrogate TN, Bluegrass Hospice and last but certainly not least, Dr. C.A. Moore; Doug’s friends and family appreciate the kindness and extra love you all gave him as it meant the world to him. Many thanks to Ian Wenger, Cephus Barnett, Randle Short, Dennis Hardin and Megan Stanaford, Jeanette Partin, Susan Hubbard Brooke Hatfield for all of the love, support and genuine care you gave Doug as he so lovingly gave to all of you.

There will be a receiving of friends Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Binghamtown Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 29, 2023 with Dr William Boyd Bingham III and Rev Boyd Bingham presiding.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at Hoskins Cemetery in Hutch, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hoskins Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com