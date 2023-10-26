Thomas Allen Brambley, 72 Published 9:45 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thomas Allen Brambley, age 72, of Pineville, Kentucky went home to be with The Lord unexpectedly on Saturday October 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 31, 1951, to the late Casto Brambley and Dorothy Jones.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister Dorene Wilder.

Tommy was a loving, devoted husband and father who put his family above all else. He was a decorated U. S. Army veteran and a former steel worker. He was driven by a strong work ethic; he never failed to provide for those he loved. He was a genuine jack of all trades, whether it be electronics, cars or trucks, he could fix just about anything. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor; bringing smiles and laughter to all who came into contact with him.

Thomas leaves behind his beloved wife Kathy Brambley, sons Adam (Sequoyah) Brambley and Chad (Brooklyn) Brambley, brothers Robert Denny, Nelles Denny, sisters Shirley Skidmore, Julie Grant, grandchildren Finley Brambley, Skylar Gray, his best friend and little buddy Petey the dog, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Thomas Brambley will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Taylor presiding.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Hurst Cemetery at Blue Ridge, Pineville, Kentucky with Full Military Honors.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Brambley Family.

