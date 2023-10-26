Irene G. Sharp, 84 Published 10:10 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Irene G. Sharp, 84, of Middlesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesboro. She was born in Clay County on September 18, 1939, a daughter of the late Warden and Nancy Hubbard Grubb. Irene had worked in the restaurant and factory industries.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Sharp, Sr.; son, Donald Sharp; brothers, Foster Grubb and LP Grub; and infant brother, Olden Grubb.

Irene is survived by her children, Tammy Mink, Lisa and Kenny Withow, and Billy Sharp, Jr.; sister, Wilma Jean and James Brooks; brother-in-law, Benny and Kathy Sharp; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28,2023, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. W. Terrell Gibson presiding. Burial will follow at the Pineville Memorial Cemetery with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Sharp Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.