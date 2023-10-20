Ruby Jean Napier Published 1:17 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Ruby Jean Napier, born Nov. 5, 1931 to Delis and Nancy Foley in Knox County, passed away at her home in Middlesboro on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at the age of 91. Ruby was a longtime member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Napier of Tazewell; her sisters Vivian Taylor, Violet Volschow, Mabel Edwards, Jackie Wilkesmore, Goldie Wells and Lorene Wells; and brother Joe Foley.

Left to mourn her passing are her surviving siblings, sisters Glenda Taylor, Monnie Grant and Truia Sawyer, and brothers Harold Foley, Author Foley and Jim Foley

Ruby is also survived by her son Randall Napier (Cindy) of Cumberland Gap, daughter-in-law Sharon Napier of Tazewell, granddaughter Amy Napier of Knoxville, grandson Bruce Napier of Brush, Colorado, grandson Brandon Terry (Maggie) of Louisville, grandson Jake Terry, and granddaughter Madeline Terry. In addition, Ruby is survived by several special nieces whom she loved as though they were her daughters.

The family of Ruby Napier will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Gibbons officiating. Music will be provided by Eddie and Judy Adkins.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro.

Pallbearers will be Danny Morrison, James Gibson, Don Gibson, Jeremy Glen, Eddie Petrey and Brandon Terry.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Napier family.