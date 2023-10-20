Phyllis Irene (Maiden) Littrell Published 1:20 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Phyllis Irene (Maiden) Littrell went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at the age of 78.

She was born on June 7, 1945 in Pruden. Phyllis graduated from Bell County High School in Pineville in 1964.

She married the late John Kyle Littrell on June 4, 1966 in Middlesboro, and they moved to and lived together in Dayton, Ohio for 38 years before she relocated to Clinton, Tennessee. Phyllis was preceded by her loving husband in 2004.

Phyllis lived her life leaning on her faith. She used every opportunity to tell others the good news about Jesus Christ and to tell her testimony to others. She also loved to sing gospel music and for many years was a singer in a quartet, The Old Fashioned Faith Singers. Also, Phyllis was a singer in her own family gospel group, The Littrell Family Gospel Singers. She traveled many years singing at different churches in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee with these groups.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Lewis H. and Lillian Irene (Redmond) Maiden, and the following brothers and sisters: Clara Sue Maiden, LaGretta Francisco, Harold Maiden and John Maiden.

Phyllis is survived by three children, Melissa (Randy) Littrell Booso of Camden, Ohio, Susan (James) Fisher of Andersonville, Tennessee and Amy Littrell of Eaton, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Matthew Fisher, Kaitlyn Fisher, Riley Doster, Kyler Osborne and Chloe Doster. In addition, she is also survived by two special sisters, Sara Littrell and Sharron Yeary and four brothers, Lonnie (Joyce) Maiden, Lewis (Carrie) Maiden, Mike Maiden and Bob (Debbie) Maiden. Special nieces and nephews: Renee Dean, Todd Littrell, Cheri (John) Terrell, Michael (Amy) Littrell and a host of other nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Oct. 18 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Littrell Family Cemetery in Ewing, Virginia.

A special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Meadowview Assisted Living in Clinton, where she resided since 2020. Each of you treated our mother with kindness and compassion over the years. Also, to the other residents at Meadowview who were her friends, she loved each of you.

