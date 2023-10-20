Naomi Ruth Brock Published 1:22 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Naomi Ruth Brock, age 89, of Ewing, Virginia, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. She passed away at Middlesboro ARH Hospital, Middlesboro. She was born on Nov. 5, 1933, in Danville, Illinois, to the late Kenneth and Beulah Beaver Claypool.

Naomi spent many years as the secretary and bookkeeper at her family’s business, Cumberland Mountain Battery, Middlesboro. She was an avid homemaker who loved to cook and bake.

Naomi is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Brock of Ewing; son, William David (Cindy) Brock of Georgetown, Illinois; daughters, Carol Ann (Jim) Hatfield of Westland, Michigan, and Darlene Caren Craig of Middlesboro; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her dog, Tinker, who was a beloved companion.

All services for Naomi Ruth Brock will be private. Online register book and condolences are available www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Naomi Ruth Brock are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro.