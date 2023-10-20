James “Jimmy” Gulley, Jr. Published 1:38 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

James “Jimmy” Gulley, Jr., age 51, of Ewing, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 3, 1972 in Middlesboro, son of the late James Gulley Sr. and Carolyn Ball Gulley who survives.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas S. and Anna Yeary Gulley, William Edward Ball Sr. and Margaret Lee Harris Ball, and brother-in-law Larry Asher.

Jimmy, as he was affectionately known by many, had a love for meeting new people and spending time with his beloved family. He never met a stranger and always found an opportunity to witness to others every chance he got. He enjoyed going to church and listening to music, especially Gospel. Jimmy also had a love for 50’s music and Elvis Presley. An avid fan of classic cars, he loved to watch the Dukes and Hazzard and the General Lee. He was also a huge Big Blue fan and enjoyed rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats. Above all though, Jimmy loved the Lord with all his heart and looked forward to going to Heaven. All who were blessed to have known Jimmy or simply cross paths will forever remember his sweet spirit and loving heart.

Left to cherish his memory, loving mother Carolyn Ball Gulley, sisters Angela Gulley, JoAnna Gulley Edds and husband Jeff, Jackie Asher Smith and husband Jamie, nieces and nephews Stephanie Winnet, Jeffrey Edds Jr. and wife Ashli, Jessica Edds, Lance Asher and wife Laurel, Rachael Asher Moore and husband Zac, Shayla Wilson and husband Andrew, great nieces and nephews Morgan and R.J. Winnet, Raelynn Edds, Hallerin Rose Asher, Asher Jane Moore, and Baylor Wilson, as well as a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends too numerous to name but all who will miss him so dearly.

The family of James ”Jimmy” Gulley will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Irving Gipson, Rev. Lance Asher and Rev. Ray Collett presiding. Music will be provided by Irving Gipson, Ray Collett, Crystal Brooks, Thelma Goodin Lance Asher, Rachael Moore and Zac Moore.

The family requests that if you would like to, wear blue or white to honor Jimmy’s love for the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 11 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Edds Jr., Jeff Edds, Lance Asher, Jamie Smith, Jonathan Gideons, Proctor Hensley, Andy Yoakum, Matthew Johnson, Grayson McReynolds, Chris Gulley, Zac Moore, Jeff Ayers, Jesse Hoover and Floyd Alva Ball Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be James R. Littrell, John David Curran, Philip Ball, Boyd Gulley, Everett Gulley, Otis Gulley, Jim Otto, Jerry Williams, Charles Potter, Reuban Messamore, Harold Bailey, Dr. C.A. Moore, Boyd Middleton, John Gideons, Roger Boatright, Matthew Messamore, Ricky Lambdin, Lemual Ayers, Brian Mosley and James Beeler.

Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gulley family.