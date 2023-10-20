Frances Hyde Gambrel Published 1:23 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Frances Hyde Gambrel, age 84, of Middlesboro, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. She was born on Oct. 26, 1938, in Middlesboro to the late Henry and Lena Hyde.

Frances graduated from Middlesboro High School and attended Lincoln Memorial University. From her teen years, she was active in the music department in church. She has served on various church committees and as a Sunday school teacher. She was a devout Bible student, having read the New Testament 14 times, the Old Testament 10 times, the Book of Psalms 21 times, and having spent countless hours listening to Bible passages and studying for her teaching. In 1981, Frances was a charter member of the Bell County Historical Society and held several official roles.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Earl Gambrel; siblings Bob Hyde, Bruce Sowders, Milton Hyde, Ina Schneider, Bennie Mae Barton and Mary B. Conley; nieces Janet Sue Hyde and Nancy Price; and nephews Fred Barton, Phil Barton and Gerald Barton.

Frances is survived by her son, Michael Earl (Lisa) Gambrel; grandsons David Earl (Laura) Gambrel and Shawn Michael (Cortney) Gambrel; one great-grandson, who she loved dearly, James Michael Gambrel; nieces Bobbie Ann Lynch and Gwen Barton; nephew, James David (Cindy) Conley; as well as many other family members she loved.

Services were held Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro. Funeral services followed.

A graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 20.

