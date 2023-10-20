Drug investigation results in 2 arrests Published 3:00 am Friday, October 20, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests recently following a drug investigation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, deputies executed warrants at a Varilla Road residence arresting 48-year old Lee Watts and 43-year-old Candace Watts, both from Calvin, Kentucky.

The warrants stemmed from drug investigations from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Appalachia Narcotics Investigations, and Operation Unite. A wide variety of substances were seized during the arrest, including multiple bags of a powdery substance believed to be heroin, multiple pills believed to be oxycodone, multiple distribution bags, about $1,400 in cash, and a .380 pistol.

Both suspects were taken to the Bell County Detention Center and have been charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first degree, first offense – less than 10 dosage units (drug unspecified), three counts of trafficking in controlled substance – first offense (heroin), trafficking in controlled substance – first degree, first offense – greater than two grams (fentanyl), and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. Lee Watts was given an additional charge of one count of trafficking a controlled substance – first offense (heroin) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.