Fiscal Court update: Progress continues on multiple projects Published 11:56 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Progress continues to be made on the Boone’s Ridge wildlife center project as well as the construction on the Flash Steelworks building as discussed at the Oct. 10 Bell County Fiscal Court meeting.

Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked if someone from Boone’s Ridge could speak to the court soon, as the site is expected to open sometime in the summer of 2024.

“It would be good if they come and give us an idea of what’s going to be ready and what’s not going to be ready, and how they’re doing with personnel,” said Saylor.

Brock said he had mentioned that to them a few months ago, but has not followed up to see if they could come to a fiscal court meeting.

Brock said Green Construction is about three weeks ahead of schedule on the Flash Steel building so they have room to work with if weather causes any delays during the winter.

Magistrate Eddie Saylor also requested if founder and chief technology officer at Flash Steelworks, Gary Cola, could come to a fiscal court meeting sometime before opening and give everyone an update on the planning progress and his ideas for the future of the project.

The court postponed opening bids for blacktopping of various county roads. Brock explained that both contractors had requested more time to get their bids ready, and that the bids will be opened and awarded on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.

The fiscal court also held a moment of silence for Israel at the beginning of the meeting. Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after it carried out an unprecedented attack by air, sea and land last Saturday.

“We definitely need to be praying for those folks. I know you all are like I, we’re all about the same age here, and I’ve never seen anything like it in my lifetime,” said Judge Brock.

Magistrate Joe Hammontree suggested future fiscal court meetings should begin with a prayer.

In other business, the court also:

• Approved 2nd reading and adoption of Ordinance to comply with the Reapportionment Proceedings required by KRS 67.045.

• Hired Josh Payne as part-time AEMT at $13.50 per hour effective Oct 12.

• Approved payment to Green Construction Company, Inc. for the amount of $452,516.36 for Payment Application #7 for Flash SteelWorks.

• Approved payment to Consulting Services Incorporated for the amount of $7,085.00 for Flash Steel Works.

• Accepted checks in the amount of $33,189.21 from Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams.

• Accepted checks in the amount of $36,917.57 from Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.

• Hired Nikki Lewis as part-time worker at the Bell County Animal Shelter at $9.00 per hour effective Oct 12.

• Hired Mark Sonnenmeir as part-time dispatcher at $11 per hour effective Oct 12.

• Approved a resolution concerning Flash SteelWorks and New Market Tax Credits.