Election Day is quickly approaching Published 11:47 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

As the Nov. 7 general election quickly approaches, the Bell County clerk has worked to ensure the election will run smoothly by ensuring many different and relatively easy ways to vote. Voting is a powerful way for people to make their voices heard and to have an impact on issues that affect them and their communities.

There are many ways to ensure your voice is heard this election year. Here are some important election dates and information to keep in mind:

Oct. 24 is the deadline to request your absentee ballot from the online portal. For those voters who qualify, such as those with disabilities, military, and students, who wish to request a mail-in absentee ballot can do so by visiting the online portal, govote.ky.gov or by calling the clerk’s office at 606-337-6143.

To find out if you are an eligible voter, you can visit the online portal or call 606-337-6143.

“Make an application on the state board of elections online portal or call here at the Clerk’s office,” said Debbie Gambrel, Bell County Clerk. “The ballot will then be sent to you, and you must follow the instructions completely to make sure your ballot is accepted.”

Gambrel says voters must remember to sign the highlighted section of both envelopes. Voters may drop off their ballot to the Bell County Clerk’s office drop box at either the 101 Courthouse Square, Pineville location or 1475 Hwy 25E, Suite 4, Middlesboro location.

Excused absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at the Bell County Clerk’s office, either the Middlesboro or Pineville location.

Those who wish to participate in early absentee voting must meet one of the following requirements:

• Be a student who resides temporarily outside their county of residence

• Be a voter or voters spouse who has surgery/hospitalization scheduled during Early Voting and Election Day

• Be a voter who is a resident of Kentucky covered by KRS 117A.010

• Be a uniformed service member who finds out they will be confined to a military base during Early Voting and Election Day, and will not be eligible for a mail in ballot

• Be in the last trimester of pregnancy

• Be a voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in Kentucky

• Be a person who, due to age, disability, or illness, will be unable to attend Early Voting or Election Day voting

• Be a voter who is employed in an occupation that is scheduled to work during Early Voting and Early Day

• Voter who is election officer tasked for the current election cycle.

On Nov. 2-4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is No-Excuse early voting and voters can cast their ballot at either the Middlesboro Community Center at 30th St, 705 N. Petersborogh, Ave. or in Pineville at the Bell County Courthouse.

Nov. 7 is Election Day, and the polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters must go to their respective precincts polling location. All absentee ballots must be turned into the county clerk’s office by 6 p.m. on this day.

Voters must have identification.

This election cycle voters will be voting in state and local elections, including a special election for the Circuit Judge 44th Judicial Circuit:

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Republican – Daniel Cameron, Robert M “Robby” Mills

Democratic – Andy Beshear, Jaqueline Coleman

Secretary of State

Republican – Michael Adams

Democratic – Charles ”Buddy” Wheatley

Attorney General

Republican – Russell Coleman

Democratic – Pamela Stevenson

Auditor of Public Accounts

Republican – Allison Ball

Democratic – Kimberley “Kim” Ball

State Treasurer

Republican – Mark H. Metcalf

Democratic – Michael Bowman

Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican – Jonathan Shell

Democratic – Sierra J Enlow

Circuit Judge 44th Judicial Circuit (Unexpired Term)

Keith Nagle

Danny Smith

Lisa Lynn Fugate