Cats picked to finish 4th in SEC Published 11:48 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky was picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference in a poll released by the league office Tuesday.

Tennessee was the preseason pick to win the conference title, followed by Texas A&M and Arkansas. Alabama was fifth, followed by Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vandy, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.

The Wildcats placed two players on the preseason teams. Freshman guard was a first team All-SEC pick, while Antonio Reeves was chosen on the second team. The preseason Player of the Year selection was Wade Taylor IV of Texas A&M.

Edwards, the Pennsylvania Player of the Year last season, averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game after leading the Wildcats to the gold medal in the GLOBL JAM last summer in Toronto.